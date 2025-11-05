Patriarch of Bulgaria on Introduction of “Virtues and Religions” as mandatory school subject

A meeting took place today at the Synodal Palace between Patriarch Daniel of Bulgaria and the parliamentary group of BSP–United Left, led by Mr. Atanas Zafirov, Chairman of the BSP and Deputy Prime Minister. The discussion focused on the draft law, recently adopted at first reading, concerning amendments to the Preschool and School Education Act aimed at introducing the subject “Virtues and Religions” as a mandatory component of the national curriculum.

Present at the meeting were Metropolitan Anthony of Western and Central Europe, Bishop Gerasim of Melnik, Secretary General of the Holy Synod, and Associate Professor Dr. Maria Kyoseva, legal advisor to the Synod.

Patriarch Daniel presented the Holy Synod’s official position on the bill, emphasizing the educational and moral benefits of teaching such a subject in Bulgarian schools. He also recalled the Bulgarian Orthodox Church’s long-standing experience in developing curricula and textbooks for the subject “Religion – Orthodoxy.”

Mr. Zafirov and members of parliament shared concerns raised by citizens in their constituencies. The discussion covered several key topics, including teacher training, curriculum development across different educational levels, and the timeline for the gradual implementation of the subject.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed that the introduction of “Virtues and Religions” would significantly contribute to the moral education and personal development of young people, fostering the values essential for forming responsible and well-rounded citizens of the Republic of Bulgaria.

Source: Patriarchate of Bulgaria

Orthodox Times