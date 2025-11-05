Mirzoyan: Armenia citizens should live in Armenia, Azerbaijan citizens should live in Azerbaijan

I believe that citizens of the Republic of Armenia should live in Armenia, and I assume that citizens of Azerbaijan—in Azerbaijan. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Wednesday told this to reporters at the National Assembly of Armenia—and referring to the question about what is behind the discussions regarding the return of Azerbaijanis to Armenia and whether it is a cause for concern.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Monday stated that there is no “Lake Sevan,” but “Lake Goycha,” and that Armenians should not be worried about Azerbaijanis returning to Armenia, their “historical homeland.”

