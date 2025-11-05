Archbishop of America: I never feel alone in the work of the Gospel

The spirit of faith, community, and generosity filled the room last night, Nov. 3, as more than 550 clergy and faithful gathered for the annual Nameday Gala in honor of Archbishop Elpidophoros of America.

Now in its third year, with the largest attendance to date, this celebration raised vital support for the Archdiocesan Youth Summer Camp Scholarship Fund—helping young people experience the Church through camping ministries across the Archdiocese and in Greece at Ionian Village.

Archbishop Elpidophoros addressed the attendees with great thanks, expressing his appreciation for the love and encouragement he has received throughout his ministry.

“I feel the Spirit of God move through your labors and efforts on behalf of our Church, and I never feel alone in the work of the Gospel that the Lord has given to us,” he said. “You have always been there for me, as I strive to always be there for you.”

He also reflected on the profound impact of the camping ministry, calling it essential to the future of the Church.

“For the young participants, the campground is indeed Sacred Ground, where they encounter our Holy Faith in a profoundly communal way,” he said.

“Like the immersion of Holy Baptism, they are immersed in an environment of spiritual capacity and community activity. They forge deep and lasting personal relationships—with clergy, with counselors, and with one another. These friendships become the foundation for their lifelong journey in the Church.”

The evening began with a warm welcome from Fr. Panteleimon Papadopoulos, co-chair of the gala, who set a heartfelt tone of gratitude and love while describing the value of the camping ministries.

Elaine Allen, Treasurer of the Archdiocese, then shared a personal story of her daughter’s transformative experiences with the various camping programs of the Archdiocese, stating that the Fund ensures every child can have the same life-changing experience.

As Treasurer, she reported that over the past two years alone, more than $860,000 has been contributed to support Ionian Village and Metropolis camp scholarships, with $560,000 being allocated to support scholarships to Metropolis camps across the Archdiocese and Ionian Village. The remaining $300,000 has been used to establish an endowment fund to ensure that future generations have the benefit of experiencing the Archdiocesan and Metropolis camping ministries through the contributions of our faithful today.

Stephanie Clark, Co-Chair of the Nameday Gala and Vice-Chair of the Archdiocesan District Council, spoke with warmth and sincerity about the gala’s importance in ensuring “no child miss this opportunity because of finances.”

Bishop Nektarios of Diokleia, GOARCH National Chancellor, also shared heartfelt remarks honoring His Eminence, reflecting on his vision and love of our Church and our faithful.

“We all need to acknowledge that today we have an Archbishop with a vision and dynamism that is leading our Holy Archdiocese in being bold and unrelenting in addressing the challenges of our Church this day and age,” Bishop Nektarios said. “With his leadership he is guiding us as a true spiritual shepherd defending his flock.”

Total contributions raised in support of the Nameday Gala exceeded $500,000. The contributions will again be used to establish scholarships for Greek Orthodox youth to attend the camping ministries of the Archdiocese and its Metropolises.

Chancellor of the Direct Archdiocesan District Fr. Elias Villis offered words of thanks to the Archdiocese staff who work tirelessly for our Church and added his observations about the importance of supporting our camps.

He then announced the recipients of the inaugural Archbishop’s Award of Excellence recognizing the extraordinary service to the Church and community. The inaugural honorees were Archon Philip Christopher and Paulette Poulos.

Archbishop Elpidophoros spoke warmly of Christopher, noting that he “has been at the forefront of peace and justice for Cyprus and has strengthened virtually every aspect of the Omogeneia throughout a lifetime of generously sharing his personal and professional success with our Γένος.”

Christopher gave an emotional response, concluding that “The dream of a free Cyprus will never die.”

Photo by Orthodox Observer/Dimitrios Panagos

The Archbishop also offered words of appreciation for Poulos. “Paulette was a dear friend and one of the closest confidants to the late Archbishop Iakovos,” he said. “She has offered six decades of multitalented service and ministry to our National Church, and particularly over the past twenty years, to Leadership 100.”

Poulos responded that it has been her “greatest privilege to serve our Archdiocese” and promised to always assist and to remain loyal to the Church and to His Eminence.

As the evening drew to a close, guests departed with full hearts, uplifted by a shared sense of faith, purpose, and love for the camping ministries. The Nameday Gala once again reminded attendees that when we come together in faith, we can accomplish remarkable things for our youth and for the future of Orthodoxy in America.

Source: Goarch, Photos by Orthodox Observer/Dimitrios Panagos

