Ecumenical Patriarch: Undermining Church unity for political aims is an offense before God

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presided over the Divine Liturgy on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at the Church of Saint John of Rila, serving the Bulgarian-speaking Orthodox Community of Constantinople. The occasion marked the completion of the restoration and embellishment works in the sanctuary and throughout the historic church.

The small, single-aisled iron church, dating from the 19th century, has been under the spiritual and canonical jurisdiction of the Ecumenical Patriarchate since the restoration of communion with the Bulgarian nation in 1945.

In his homily, the Ecumenical Patriarch warmly congratulated the President of the Community, Archon Demetrios Yotev, and his dedicated collaborators, bestowing upon them his blessing. He praised their devotion and care, noting that “under the guidance and watchful eye of their beloved, active, and much-needed Fr. Charalambous, they made every effort to renew this sacred monument and protect it from the corrosive passage of time.”

Elsewhere in his address, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew expressed heartfelt gratitude to all who contribute to the life and beauty of the Church, stating:

“The praise of the Church to all those who in any way contribute to the dignity of our holy churches, sanctuaries, and charitable institutions is both rightful and heartfelt. We hope that such godly deeds will inspire imitators, so that the sacred tradition of our Orthodox Nation may continue. Upon those who have labored here and their families, we invoke the grace of Saint John of Rila, whose venerable image now adorns this church — a fine artistic copy of the miraculous icon from his monastery in Bulgaria — generously sponsored by our beloved brother in Christ, Dr. Ilijan Mateev, to whom we extend our sincere thanks and warmest praise.”

The Ecumenical Patriarch went on to express his joy and emotion at being among the Bulgarian-speaking faithful of Constantinople, emphasizing unity within the Church:

“We make no distinction between your Community and the other communities of the Archdiocese of Constantinople. You too are our spiritual children, just like the Greek, Romanian, Ukrainian, Russian, and Georgian Orthodox faithful who live here. ‘There is neither Jew nor Greek’; there are no divisions among us, for together we form the one Body of the one Archdiocese of Constantinople. We are the privileged ones — those chosen by God to be the immediate flock of the Holy Great Church of Christ, the first to receive its life-giving breath and warmth.

We thank the God of our fathers that we live here, in the City of cities, preserving and serving the conscience of Ecumenical Orthodoxy, proclaiming its universality not only with words but through actions — actions that build up the Body of Christ, teach, and write history. Even when these actions are not recorded with grand headlines in the press, they nevertheless make history.

Be proud, therefore, that as the flock of the Patriarch of Constantinople you belong to the most sacred Ecumenical Throne — this ‘great thing and name,’ an institution which, for centuries from its blessed and sanctified seat, continues to nourish Orthodox Christians everywhere with the divine manna — ‘the sweetener of pious senses.’ This manna is never exhausted, but ever renewed for those who partake of it, strengthening their faith, patience, hope, and love. Yes, to the love that our Lord Himself taught us — to nourish and extend even to our enemies and persecutors.”

The Ecumenical Patriarch then referred to the historical, sacred, and indestructible ties that unite the Bulgarian people with the Ecumenical Patriarchate. He made special mention of the forthcoming peaceful visit that Patriarch Daniel of Bulgaria will soon make to the headquarters of the First Throne Church of Orthodoxy.

“At this time,” he said, “we commemorate with gratitude our late predecessor, Patriarch Benjamin, and all those who contributed to the lifting of the tragic Bulgarian Schism and the restoration of peace and tranquility to the Church. May their memory be eternal. Their reward will surely be great in heaven!

And we, the living, continue our ecclesiastical life and history here — always near and around the Mother Church, which is preparing next month, on Christmas Day, here in our City, to welcome with all honor, love, and cordiality the new Patriarch of Bulgaria, His Beatitude Brother Daniel. He will come with his honorable entourage as an angel of peace, bearing a message of sincere love and devotion from the daughter Church of Bulgaria to her Mother, the Holy Great Church of Christ.

The upcoming peaceful visit of His Beatitude especially moves us, for peace, love, and goodwill are the long-standing tradition of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the guiding principles of our humble, 34-year Patriarchal ministry. The Great Church has ceaselessly sung through the ages the hymn of the angels: ‘Peace on earth and goodwill among men.’

Among the Local Orthodox Autocephalous Churches, as well as the rest of Christendom, and among the various religions and nations, we continually desire, pray, and labor for peace, love, and unity to prevail.

The Church of Constantinople has always remained steadfast in this path, which it has followed from the beginning in its relations with all. Those who jeopardize this unity in the name of geopolitical expediencies and base motives for acquiring earthly power — falsely cloaked in spirituality — commit an offense before God and a grave sin!”

Concluding his address, the Ecumenical Patriarch blessed the congregation and urged everyone to be present at all the events welcoming and honoring Patriarch Daniel of Bulgaria, culminating in the solemn Patriarchal concelebration that will take place at the Patriarchal Cathedral on December 26. “Everyone, be there!” he said.

Earlier, Archimandrite Charalambos Nichev and the President of the Community, Demetrios Yotev, addressed the Ecumenical Patriarch with warm words, while commemorative gifts from the Community were presented to the Patriarch, to the officials, and to those who contributed to the beautification of the Church.

The service was attended by the Bulgarian Minister of Labor and Social Policy, Borislav Gutsanov; the Consuls General of Bulgaria in Constantinople, Vasil Valchev, and in Adrianople, Radoslava Kafedzhiyska; members of the Bulgarian Parliament and former ministers; community representatives; and many faithful of the Bulgarian-speaking Orthodox Community of Constantinople.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou

Orthodox Times