Archbishop Elpidophoros of America celebrates his name day (PHOTOS)

On Sunday morning, November 2, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America celebrated Divine Liturgy at the Holy Church of Archangel Michael in Long Island, New York.

Today, which is also the day on which the Archbishop of America celebrates his name day, in the presence of a multitude of faithful and with the participation of several priests of the Archdiocese as well as former Archbishop Demetrios of America, he proceeded with the ordination of a new clergyman, who happens to be the son-in-law of Panteleimon, Archdeacon of the former [Archbishop] of America.

Metropolitan Joseph of Buenos Aires and Bishop Neophytos of Kenya were also present.

At the end of the Divine Liturgy, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America addressed his predecessor, Demetrios, with emotion.

As he stated, “I express my gratitude for his presence here today, I am grateful for all that he has offered to the Archdiocese of America, and the greatest challenge for me has been to be able to stand alongside his work.”

Both the faithful and the clergy, from the Archdiocese of America as well as from other Orthodox communities in America who were present at the church, wished Archbishop Elpidophoros many years, longevity, and great success in his work.

Also, the parish children’s basketball team presented the Archbishop with a jersey with his name on it.

Orthodox Times