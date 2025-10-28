Vatican on the Pope’s visit to Nicaea and the Phanar: One Lord, one faith, one baptism

The Vatican announced that the phrase encapsulating the deeper meaning of Pope Leo XIV’s upcoming trip to Asia Minor at the end of November—together with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew—is “One Lord, one faith, one baptism,” emphasizing the shared roots of all Christians.

Pope Leo and the Ecumenical Patriarch will travel together to Nicaea in Asia Minor to mark the 1,700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council. The Pontiff will also visit the Ecumenical Patriarchate and hold a meeting in Ankara with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

According to the official program released by the Vatican, on the morning of November 27, the Pope will depart from Rome for Ankara, where he will meet, among others, with the Turkish President and foreign diplomats accredited in Turkey.

The next day, the Holy Father will travel with the Ecumenical Patriarch to Nicaea for the Ecumenical Prayer Gathering, held at the archaeological site of the Basilica of Saint Neophytos. In the evening, Pope Leo will arrive in Constantinople.

On Saturday, November 29, the Pontiff will visit the Sultan Ahmed Mosque (Blue Mosque) and then proceed to the Phanar, where he will attend the Doxology, followed by a private meeting with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. The two leaders will sign a joint declaration at the Patriarchal Mansion. Later that afternoon, Pope Leo will celebrate Mass at the Volkswagen Arena.

On November 30, the Pope will visit the Armenian Cathedral of Constantinople, and at 10:30 a.m., he will return to the Ecumenical Patriarchate for the Throne Feast of Saint Andrew the Apostle.

He is expected to attend the Divine Liturgy at the Church of Saint George and deliver his fourth address. At 12:30 p.m., an Ecumenical Blessing will follow.

After a luncheon with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the Pontiff will depart from Istanbul Airport for Lebanon, where he will continue his visit until December 2.

Orthodox Times