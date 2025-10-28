The logo and mottos for Pope Leo XIV’s trips to Türkiye and Lebanon

The Holy See Press Office has released the logos and mottos for Pope Leo XIV’s Apostolic Journeys to Türkiye and Lebanon, which will take place from November 27-30; and November 30 to December 2, respectively.



The logo and motto for Türkiye

The Pope will first travel to Türkiye for the 1700thanniversary of the Council of Nicaea. He will visit the capital, Ankara; Istanbul; and the city of İznik (on the site of ancient Nicaea).

The logo of the Apostolic Journey to Türkiye in fact reflects this important commemoration as it consists of a circle enclosing the Dardanelles Bridge that represents the meeting of Asia and Europe, and symbolizes Christ as the bridge between God and humanity.

Under the bridge, waves are featured to evoke baptismal waters as well as Lake İznik, the Holy See Press Office explained. To the right of the logo there is the Cross of the 2025 Jubilee, while at the top left three intertwined rings represent the Holy Trinity.

This logo reflects the motto of the Journey which is “One Lord, one faith, one baptism”, taken from St. Paul’s letter to the Ephesians (verse 4:5).

“The circle symbolises the oneness of God; the bridge, the one faith that unites peoples; and the waves, the baptism that gives new life to the children of God,” the Holy See Press Office said. “This invites us to build fraternity and dialogue between East and West.”

The logo for Pope Leo XIV’s trip to Türkiye

The logo and motto for Lebanon

After Türkiye, Pope Leo XIV will go to Lebanon, where he will visit the capital Beirut, as well as the cities of Annaya, Harissa, Bkerké, and Jal Ed Dib.

The logo for this trip features the Pope with his right hand raised in blessing, flanked by a dove, symbolizing peace, and a cedar tree, which represents Lebanon’s rich history of faith and interreligious harmony. On the right of the image there is a Cross in the form of an anchor, from the 2025 Jubilee logo, signifying firm hope founded on faith in Christ.

“The colours of deep blue, soft pink, green and light blue express serenity, unified by white to reflect Lebanon’s yearning for peace,” the Holy See Press Office statement says.

The motto “Blessed are the Peacemakers”, taken from the Gospel of Matthew, “contains the Visit’s core message, namely to comfort the Lebanese people and encourage dialogue, reconciliation and harmony among all communities.”

The logo for Pope Leo XIV’s trip to Lebanon

