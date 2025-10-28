Romanian President conferred the highest national decoration upon Ecumenical Patriarch

The highest national distinction of Romania, the Collar of the Order of the Star of Romania, was bestowed upon Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew by the President of the Republic, Nicușor Dan, during a special ceremony held at the Presidential Palace on the afternoon of Monday, October 27, 2025.

In his address, President Dan highlighted the profound significance of the Ecumenical Patriarch’s presence at the anniversary celebrations of the Church of Romania, noting that the country’s highest honor is conferred in recognition of his tireless efforts to promote interfaith dialogue, his unwavering commitment to environmental protection, and his steadfast defense of fundamental humanitarian values.

“We gratefully and joyfully accept this honor,” said the Ecumenical Patriarch in his address, “affirming that it is truly bestowed upon the Most Sacred, Apostolic, and Patriarchal Ecumenical Throne of Constantinople, which, by the goodwill and grace of the all-merciful God—the Giver of every good thing—we have had the blessing to serve as its Primate for thirty-four years.”

Addressing the President of the Republic, the Ecumenical Patriarch went on to emphasize:

“You have the great privilege, as President of the Republic of Romania, to represent the noble principles of freedom, justice, and peace,” His All-Holiness continued. “As we have already noted, the natural home of these principles is also the Church.

Although the Church does not engage in politics in the narrow sense of the word, her witness in the world has always contributed—and continues to contribute—to the humanistic enrichment of political life, for at the very heart of every social and political endeavor stands the human person, created in the image and likeness of God.

Nothing can ever justify a violation of the sacredness of the human person or an infringement upon human rights. It is unthinkable that the Church and her theology should remain absent from the contemporary discourse on justice, peace, and the protection of human dignity.”

“With these thoughts, and reaffirming that the Orthodox Church is, par excellence, the social and communal expression of Christianity, we once again extend our heartfelt gratitude for this exceptional honor,” said His All-Holiness.

“We pray that Your Excellency may be granted health, strength, and every blessing from above in the fulfillment of your high and demanding office, invoking upon you, your associates, and the beloved and noble Romanian people, the abundant grace and boundless mercy of the Triune God.”

The President of Romania also conferred upon the Church of Romania the nation’s highest honorary distinction for legal entities, in recognition of its tireless efforts and multifaceted contribution to the benefit of Romanian society. The award was received by Patriarch Daniel of Romania, who accompanied Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to the Presidential Palace.

Present at the ceremony were the Hierarchs and other members of the Patriarchal entourage, clergy of the Church of Romania, and senior officials of the Presidency.

Prior to the ceremony, a meeting lasting more than an hour took place between the President, the Ecumenical Patriarch, and the Patriarch of Romania, along with their respective associates, during which current issues of mutual interest were discussed.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou

Orthodox Times