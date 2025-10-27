Ecumenical Patriarchate’s Bioethics Conference on Euthanasia in Crete concluded

The 3rd International Bioethics Conference of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, dedicated to the theme of “Euthanasia,” concluded on Sunday, October 26, 2025, in Rethymno, Crete, with a Hierarchical Divine Liturgy celebrated by Archbishop Makarios of Australia at the Holy Patriarchal and Stavropegic Monastery of the Holy Cross Vosakos.

The conference, held from October 24–26, was organized by the Ecumenical Patriarchate in cooperation with the Holy Metropolis of Rethymno and Avlopotamos. Its aim was to address one of the most complex ethical and spiritual questions of our time — euthanasia — through the lens of Orthodox theology, philosophy, medicine, and law.

The proceedings began on Friday, October 24, at the “Theomitor” Conference Center of the Metropolis of Rethymno and Avlopotamos, marking the official opening of the event. On Saturday, October 25, the conference continued with a full day of scholarly presentations and discussions.

The final session, titled “Euthanasia: Experiences, Dilemmas, and Challenges,” was chaired by Associate Professor Dimitrios Skrekas of the University of Crete and featured notable speakers:

Metropolitan Nikolaos of Mesogaia and Lavreotiki, President of the Synodal Committee on Bioethics of the Church of Greece (addressing via video conference)

*Metropolitan Myron of New Zealand

*Dr. Agamemnon Bakakos, pulmonologist

The speakers examined euthanasia from multiple perspectives — theological, philosophical, sociological, medical, and ethical — emphasizing the inviolability of human life and the pastoral responsibility of the Church to engage in sincere dialogue with the scientific community.

Hierarchical Divine Liturgy and Closing Session

On Sunday morning, a Hierarchical Divine Liturgy was celebrated at the Monastery of the Holy Cross Vosakos, presided over by Archbishop Makarios of Australia, with the concelebration of Metropolitan Myron of New Zealand, Metropolitan Prodromos of Rethymno and Avlopotamos, and the Bishops Kyriakos of Melbourne and Athenagoras of Canberra, along with priests, deacons, delegates, and many faithful.

Metropolitan Myron of New Zealand preached the homily, offering spiritual reflection on the sacredness of life and the hope found in faith.

Following the Divine Liturgy, the closing session was held in the Synod Hall of the Monastery. Greetings were offered by Mr. Georgios Klados, Mayor of Mylopotamos, Mr. Sokratis Kefalogiannis, Mayor of Anogeia, and Mr. Georgios Agrimanakis, Deputy Mayor of Heraklion.

Metropolitan Prodromos then presented the Conference Conclusions (Findings), which were unanimously adopted by the delegates after discussion.

Archbishop Makarios Conveys the Blessings of the Ecumenical Patriarch

In his address, Archbishop Makarios of Australia expressed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of all participants to Metropolitan Prodromos and the organizing committee, commending their hospitality and spiritual dedication. He conveyed the paternal blessings and greetings of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, emphasizing the importance of continued theological and ethical dialogue on bioethical issues.

In turn, Metropolitan Prodromos warmly thanked Archbishop Makarios for his key contribution to the successful organization and conduct of the Conference and for his ministry to the Orthodox faithful in Australia and the wider Church.

The day concluded with an official luncheon in the monastery’s refectory, graciously hosted by the Abbot, Archimandrite Timotheos Panayiotakis.

Key Conclusions on Euthanasia

The Conference reaffirmed the Ecumenical Patriarchate’s unwavering commitment to addressing the ethical challenges of modern life in dialogue with science and society. The main conclusions included:

*Euthanasia as a profound ethical and theological issue: The Church must participate actively in the dialogue, expressing the Gospel truth and Patristic teaching on the sanctity of human life and the eternal purpose of humanity.

*Life as a divine gift: True fulfillment is found in union with the Triune God, not in human autonomy detached from divine will.

*False freedom of extreme autonomy: Accepting euthanasia means submitting to the futility of mortality, rejecting the redemptive work of Christ.

*Christian theology of freedom: Human life is sacred, with divine origin and eschatological purpose. Dignity is inherent and cannot be removed.

*Danger of assisted suicide: It promotes a society without compassion and threatens the vulnerable, leading to techno-totalitarianism that undermines human worth.

*The Church’s compassionate stance: The Church blesses both those who choose to pursue medical treatment and those who, like Saint Paisios the Athonite, choose to face death peacefully without prolonging suffering.

*Ethical dangers of voluntary euthanasia: It risks pressuring patients, undermining the doctor–patient relationship, and violating the divine commandment “Thou shalt not kill.”

*Encouragement of palliative care: The Church supports the creation of palliative care centers and promotes personal compassion for the sick, fostering dignity, safety, and hope.

*Pastoral sensitivity: Christian teaching on euthanasia should always be expressed with pastoral care and love, cultivating hope and trust in God’s providence for those nearing the end of life.

The Bioethics Conference thus reaffirmed that true freedom and dignity are inseparable from the divine image within humanity and that the Church’s mission is to uphold life, compassion, and communion with God as the foundation of authentic existence.

