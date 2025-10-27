Ecumenical Patriarch: Let us build bridges rather than destroy homes

On October 26, 2025, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I delivered a deeply moving and wide-ranging address at a dinner held in his honor by the Alexandrion Foundation in Bucharest, Romania, following the historic consecration of the mosaics at the People’s Salvation Cathedral earlier that day.

The Patriarch began by expressing his respect and affection for Patriarch Daniel of Romania, noting that the Romanian Primate’s title — which references Asia Minor — symbolizes “the historical continuity of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the Patriarchate of Romania.” He added:

“It was with great joy that today’s Divine Service in the People’s Salvation Cathedral, and the consecration of its mosaics as a truthful and righteous symbol of the deep faith of the noble Romanian People, was celebrated before the eyes of the Nation.”

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew congratulated Patriarch Daniel and all those “whose sacrifices and energy made such a magnificent ceremony possible,” praising the grandeur and spiritual majesty of the event.

Addressing the guests gathered for the Alexandrion Foundation dinner, Patriarch Bartholomew offered heartfelt words of remembrance for Dr. Nawaf Mtanios Salameh, the late founder of the Alexandrion Group and Foundation and an Archon Referendarios of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

“We take this moment to recognize with deep respect and affection his beloved spouse, Rim Walid Daoud, and her children, Antonio – now Chairman – Roberto, and Michael, and all the dear Members of the Salameh Family,” the Patriarch said.

“Our only comfort in this bereavement was that his falling asleep in the Lord occurred on the very day of the Holy Pascha, when the gates of the Heavenly Spheres were wide open to receive his blesséd soul.”

He remembered Dr. Salameh as “a man for all seasons,” highlighting his “discretion, circumspection, and foresight.” The Patriarch recalled Salameh’s personal words of faith:

“As Archon, I will dedicate myself to the mission of the Order in the name of the Mother Church and the Ecumenical Patriarchate.”

Reflecting on the 140th anniversary of the Autocephaly and the 100th anniversary of the Patriarchal elevation of the Romanian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Bartholomew described these commemorations as “but the blink of an eye in the history of such a storied land.”

He praised Patriarch Daniel’s vision of the People’s Salvation Cathedral as “the Chalice, whose cup contains the Cathedral itself, where the Holy Mysteries are performed,” emphasizing that “the base of the Chalice represents the infinite love of the Holy Trinity, encompassing creation and calling the faithful to humility, repentance, and eternal communion with God.”

Drawing inspiration from Saint Constantine Brâncoveanu, whose courage and martyrdom are honored annually by the Alexandrion Foundation’s Constantin Brâncoveanu Awards, the Patriarch quoted the Saint’s final words to his sons:

“In giving his all for Christ,” Bartholomew said, “he enshrined in the Romanian soul every fortunate virtue, gift, value, and grace — all of which the Alexandrion Foundation honors with this award of cultural, spiritual, and aesthetic excellence.”

The Patriarch then turned his attention to global challenges, reaffirming the Ecumenical Patriarchate’s mission of peace, dialogue, and human dignity: “As the Ecumenical Patriarchate – a trans-national purely spiritual institution whose force comes from the power of love rather than the love of power – we are committed to peaceful resolutions to the conflicts that afflict our world based in the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

He spoke with sorrow about the war in Ukraine, urging an end to violence and the misuse of faith:

“We grieve over the continuing fratricidal war against Ukraine by the Russian Federation. We must stand against using our Holy Faith for purely political gains.”

Turning to the Middle East, he called for compassion and bridge-building amid the suffering in Gaza and the wider region: “While we praise the peacemaking efforts of the US President Donald J. Trump, we must all intensify our efforts to build bridges rather than destroy homes. The fate of Christianity in the land that gave birth to our Savior hangs in the balance.”

Patriarch Bartholomew concluded by affirming that the heart of all interfaith and intercultural dialogue is recognition of the divine image in every human being: “What stands behind all of our inter-Orthodox, inter-Christian, and inter-faith initiatives is the recognition of the innate image of God in every human person. We must persevere in that recognition, for it is in it that the salvation of the world is contained.”

“The Alexandrion Foundation is making tremendous strides along this path of recognizing our interdependence and the spirit of synergy in our global family. As Ecumenical Patriarch, we bless your endeavors and thank you for your efforts.”

He closed with a prayerful wish: “May God grant that we all come to this knowledge of the truth of our existence in this world, and inaugurate His Kingdom on earth, as it is in Heaven.”

