Ecumenical Patriarch and Patriarch of Romania concelebrate Hierarchical Divine Liturgy in Bucharest (VIDEO)

A solemn Hierarchical Divine Liturgy was celebrated on Monday, October 27, 2025, at the Outdoor Altar of the Patriarchal Cathedral in Bucharest, presided over by His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I and His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel of the Romanian Orthodox Church.

The service gathered hierarchs of the Romanian Orthodox Church, representatives of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, fathers from Mount Athos, and clergy of the Archdiocese of Bucharest, with the Tronos Byzantine Choir offering the liturgical responses. The celebration honored Saint Demetrius the New, the Patron Saint of Bucharest, and formed part of the Centennial Jubilee of the Romanian Patriarchate and the 140th anniversary of the Autocephaly of the Romanian Orthodox Church.

At the conclusion of the Divine Liturgy, Bishop Varlaam of Ploiești read the Synodal Act of Commemoration, signed by both Patriarchs and all hierarchs of the Romanian Orthodox Church.

Blessing of the Hesychast Saints

Patriarch Daniel offered an icon of Saint Demetrius the New to His All-Holiness Patriarch Bartholomew, noting that the Saint was both the Patron of Bucharest and the heavenly protector of the Ecumenical Patriarch, who was baptized with the name Dimitrios.

“We wish His All-Holiness many years in health and the joy of the Holy Hesychast Fathers, for Saint Demetrius the New was a hesychast saint,” Patriarch Daniel said.

He explained the meaning of hesychastic prayer and spoke about the spiritual movement of Hesychasm, which nourished Orthodoxy in Constantinople, Mount Athos, and the Balkans, referencing figures such as Saint Gregory Palamas and Saint Hyacinth of Vicina, the first Metropolitan of Ungro-Wallachia, both great hesychasts.

“Even today we have hesychast fathers on Mount Athos — including four Romanian Athonite saints recently canonized by the Ecumenical Patriarchate,” he added, thanking Patriarch Bartholomew for recognizing these spiritual figures.

“Autocephaly and Patriarchal Rank Are Not Mere History”

In his address, Patriarch Bartholomew I emphasized that the celebrations are not only a remembrance of the past but a spiritual calling for the present:

“Autocephaly and Patriarchal rank are not simple historical facts — they are the very life of the Church of Romania,” he declared.

“This double anniversary is not merely historical remembrance but a spiritual challenge in times marked by alienation, division, wars, and moral decline.”

Referring to the documents by which the Ecumenical Patriarchate granted Autocephaly and Patriarchal status to the Romanian Church, His All-Holiness stressed that these milestones express the unity of faith and love within Orthodoxy: “Autocephaly bears fruit only within the framework of communion among the Churches. Unity in faith and sharing in the Holy Spirit are the foundation of Orthodoxy. Every autocephaly expresses freedom in love — and unity is the bond that holds together the Body of Christ.”

Patriarch Bartholomew also recalled the saints of Romania and Mount Athos, including Saint Niphon, Saint Dionysius, Saint Petronius, and Saint Nectarius, as well as the newly canonized Romanian Athonite fathers, affirming that “they bless the Romanian Orthodox people and remain forever with us.”

“The past and present of our two Churches form a continuous work of service to humanity and to the world. This is the meaning and the path of both autocephaly and patriarchal rank: a God-inspired institution that gives life and holds Orthodoxy united under heaven.”

At the conclusion of the service, Patriarch Bartholomew offered to Patriarch Daniel a set of liturgical vessels for the National Cathedral, whose mosaic iconography had been consecrated the previous day by the two Patriarchs on the Feast of Saint Demetrius the Myrrh-Streamer.

Gratitude and Blessing

Patriarch Daniel expressed heartfelt thanks to all clergy, pilgrims, and volunteers who contributed to the autumn feast of the Patriarchal Cathedral and the consecration of the National Cathedral’s mosaics, offering them his paternal blessings.

Later that evening, His All-Holiness Patriarch Bartholomew I was scheduled to visit Cotroceni Palace, where he would meet with President of Romania, Mr. Nicușor Dan.

Photos: Basilica.ro / Mircea Florescu

Orthodox Times