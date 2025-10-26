Tehran Opened The Holy Mary Metro Station In Honor Of The Armenian Christian Community

In the central part of Tehran, a new metro station named Holy Mary was opened, dedicated to the Armenian Christian community in the capital of Iran.

The station is located near the Cathedral of Saint Sarkis, the main church of the Armenian community in Tehran, and through its appearance and symbolism, it pays tribute to the long-standing presence and contribution of this religious minority to Iranian society.

The interior of the station is adorned with large murals and reliefs of Jesus and Mary, and the design elements are based on the Armenian Christian architectural tradition, creating a unique blend of cultural heritage and contemporary urban space.

Tehran city authorities emphasized that the new station represents a symbol of interfaith respect and cultural diversity, and that it is a space that combines the functionality of public transport with artistic and spiritual significance.

