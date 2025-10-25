Ecumenical Patriarch met Ambassador of Greece and Greek community of Bucharest

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew met on Friday evening with Evangelia Grammatika, the Ambassador of Greece to Bucharest. The Ecumenical Patriarch visited the Embassy of Greece and prayed at the nearby Greek Church of the “Annunciation.”

The Ecumenical Patriarch offered the Greek Embassy several volumes of history dedicated to the Church of Constantinople, while Ambassador Evangelia Grammatika presented His Holiness with an icon of the Holy Trinity and the album “Greek Bucharest”, written by historian Georgeta Filitti.

The Ambassador of Greece thanked the Ecumenical Patriarch for his spiritual message and for being present with the Greek community in Romania’s capital.

“The brilliance of your ministry is a living light, a guiding beacon for the entire Orthodox world — a beacon for all Orthodox Christians everywhere,” said Evangelia Grammatika.

“The presence of Your Holiness among us is not only a reason for celebration but also a living testimony of our unity and communion in faith, love, and Christian service. May this evening remain a moment of light and inspiration for all who seek peace, understanding, and God’s blessing.”

At the end of the event, His Holiness offered all attendees small icons of the Mother of God and a cross as a sign of blessing.

The delegation of the Romanian Patriarchate accompanying the Ecumenical Patriarch included His Grace Bishop Siluan of Hungary, Archimandrite Augustin Coman, Patriarchal Counselor for Christian, Interreligious, and Romanian Expatriate Relations, and Fr. Mihai-Constantin Mușat, Patriarchal Secretary at the Protocol Office.

The delegation from Constantinople accompanying His Holiness during his visit to Romania included Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon, Metropolitan Athenagoras of Belgium, Metropolitan Kyrillos of Imbros and Tenedos, and other clergy, among them Fr. Sergiu Vlad, parish priest of the Romanian Orthodox community in Constantinople.

Prayer to St. Demetrios the Myrrh-Streamer

Afterwards, the Ecumenical Patriarch attended the Paraklesis service of the Holy Great Martyr Demetrios the Myrrh-Streamer at the Greek Church of the Annunciation.

The Ecumenical Patriarch spoke at the end of the service about the spiritual support offered by St. Demetrios to the faithful who seek his intercession.

“Countless pilgrims hasten to the city of his martyrdom, to his magnificent shrine in Thessaloniki, to pay their tribute to his holy relics — the most loving among the Martyrs of the Lord — and to ask for his help and intercession before God,” said Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at the conclusion of the prayer.

“Throughout the Orthodox world, there are churches dedicated to St. Demetrios. Even in Constantinople, the Queen of Cities, there stand five imposing churches bearing his name,” the Ecumenical Patriarch noted.

“Everywhere, St. Demetrios shines to the ends of the earth, illumined by the unwaning light, rejoicing in the everlasting brightness, embraced — like all the Martyrs of our faith — by the unending glory of Christ, according to the words of the Lord: I am the light of the world,” the Ecumenical Patriarch added.

The Ecumenical Patriarch also emphasized the victorious example offered by the martyrs.

“The deeds of the saints are unshakable and invincible,” theologized St. John Chrysostom, one of our predecessors on the Throne of Constantinople, “and the reason for this is God Himself, who dwells in their souls,” said the Ecumenical Patriarch.

