Patriarch of Romania to Ecumenical Patriarch: Your Presence here is a great blessing

Patriarch Daniel of Romania welcomedEcumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I on Friday at Otopeni Airport, upon his arrival in Romania for the consecration of the National Cathedral’s mosaic iconography and the celebrations marking 100 years of the Romanian Patriarchate and 140 years of Autocephaly.

“Your presence among us is a great blessing, a source of spiritual joy, and a strengthening of the communion between the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the Romanian Patriarchate,” said Patriarch Daniel in his greeting.

Patriarch Daniel emphasized that this marks the 11th visit of the Ecumenical Patriarch to Romania, describing it as “a sign of the steadfast fraternal bonds between our Churches.”

In his formal address, Patriarch Daniel reflected on the historic ties uniting the two Patriarchates and the spiritual significance of this year’s celebrations: “This blessed visit marks the eleventh time that Your Holiness has come to Romania, a sign of the enduring fraternal relationship between our Churches. Your previous visit took place in 2018, on the occasion of the consecration of the Altar of the National Cathedral—the Cathedral of the Salvation of the Nation—during the Centenary Year of Romania’s Great Union.”

He went on to highlight the importance of 2025, a milestone year for the Romanian Orthodox Church:

“In 2025, the Romanian Orthodox Church celebrates the 100th anniversary of its elevation to the rank of Patriarchate and the 140th anniversary of its Autocephaly—both officially recognized by the Ecumenical Patriarchate through the Tomoi issued by Patriarch Basil III on July 30, 1925, and Patriarch Joachim IV on April 25, 1885.”

Patriarch Daniel explained that the series of solemn events in Bucharest marking the Patriarchate’s centennial culminates with the consecration of the National Cathedral’s mosaic iconography on Sunday, October 26, 2025, in the presence of the Ecumenical Patriarch: “The construction and consecration of the Cathedral’s mosaic iconography—dedicated to the Ascension of the Lord and Saint Andrew the First-Called, the Protector of Romania—fulfills a national ideal cherished for nearly 150 years. This centennial year is thus crowned by a deeply spiritual event for both the Church and the faithful Romanian people.”

Concluding his address, Patriarch Daniel expressed his heartfelt gratitude and prayers: “We thank Your Holiness for accepting our invitation to participate in this solemn service. We pray to our Lord Jesus Christ, the Eternal High Priest, to bless Your visit to Romania and to strengthen the fraternal love and ecclesial communion between the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the Romanian Patriarchate—to the glory of the Holy Trinity and the joy of the clergy and faithful.”

Source: Basilica.ro / Photo: Mircea Florescu

Orthodox Times