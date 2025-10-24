Obituary: Sonia Hripsime Miskjian

Sonia Hripsime Miskjian

In Loving Memory of Sonia Hripsime Chorebanian Miskjian

Sonia Miskjian, born on May 23, 1935, in Newburyport, Massachusetts, lived a life defined by deep devotion to family, community, heritage, and joy in life. The daughter of Paylag and Servart Chorebanian – Armenian Genocide survivors who made their way from Arapgir Historic Armenia, to Egypt, then Greece, and finally to Newburyport in 1930 – Sonia inherited a legacy of resilience, warmth, and unwavering love for her family and roots.

Growing up on the second floor above her family’s bar in Newburyport during the Great Depression and World War II, Sonia shared her childhood with her beloved brothers, Peter and Johnny. Fond memories of ice skating in the winter, swimming in the pond in the summer, and mischievously dropping water balloons on bar patrons with Peter painted a childhood full of laughter and closeness. She was a cheerleader in high school and deeply connected to her hometown, making her move to Los Angeles in 1952 at age 17 a difficult one in the beginning. But life brightened when she met her best friend Bella in high school, forming a bond that lasted a lifetime.

Sonia began working as an usherette at the iconic Pantages Theater in the mid-50s, where she met stars like Jimmy Stewart, Marilyn Monroe, Lucille Ball, Sophia Loren at events like the Academy Awards. She once famously told Joe DiMaggio that while he was great, Ted Williams was the best, which garnered a smile from Joe. A lifelong Boston Red Sox fan, Sonia never let the distance from New England dull her team loyalty and the love of her upbringing.

In her early 20s, she joined the Hyes, a thriving Armenian youth group, where she met her future husband, John Miskjian. Together, they built a beautiful life rooted in love, community service, and family. They married in 1958, and their journey began in Hollywood on Normal Ave. before settling into their beloved home on Beachwood Drive. It was there, in a cozy two-bedroom house, that they began raising their four children – Janine, Stephan, Johnny, and Jerry – surrounded by close friends, neighbors, and the comforting bustle of a full home. In 1970, she moved to her home at Griffith Park Blvd where she lived for the rest of her life. John and Sonia’s home was always welcome to many friends and athletes that played on her children’s football, basketball, and baseball teams.

Sonia was a pillar of strength and selflessness. She dedicated herself fully to raising her children – making lunches, driving carpools, volunteering for the PTA, and supporting their schools, including Alex Pilibos and Ferrahian. When times were financially tight, Sonia became a real estate agent, working tirelessly to support her family, proving once again her remarkable determination and love. Her penchant for being an honest agent earned her trust with her clients.

She was a force of joy and generosity. Whether playing spirited games of Yahtzee and backgammon with John, kids, and her grandkids, watching tennis or poker, Sonia brought a spark into every room. Her cooking became legendary – her rice pilaf, cheese boregs, grilled cheese, dolmathes, and baklava were staples at countless family gatherings, from Thanksgiving feasts to Easter dinners shared with Auntie Anna and Uncle Jim, Uncle Hal, and Auntie Alice, Zabel and Dick, and Yefgeeneh and Jean Pierre.

Sonia adored her grandchildren – Jacqueline, Chauncey, Tiffany, Gregory, Juliette, and Shant and played an instrumental role in their upbringing. Her grandchildren spent countless fun weekends at Grandpa and Grandma’s house. She and John created unforgettable memories with them: pony and train rides at Griffith Park, museum trips, IMAX documentaries, and meals at Denny’s and House of Pies. She and John were present for every sports game and weekend visit, making their home a place of warmth and fun.

She was proud of her Armenian heritage and remained close with extended family and friends, including her niece Christine and nephew Christopher, nephew Eddie and niece Dawn and relatives Noubar, Zervart, Ara, and Betty. Her friendships with Gladys from Newburyport, Bella Hopkins, Mary Torigian, Ida Abrahamian, Madelyn, Jack and Janine Krikorian were lifelong connections that deeply enriched her world.

Sonia was generous to the core, donating to many charities (and receiving an endless stream of mailers in return!). She embraced simple pleasures – weekend holidays in Las Vegas, $0.10 hamburgers at Munchies, frequent visits to the original Tommy’s on Beverly Blvd. with Uncle Johnny, and hunting for deals as the family’s beloved “coupon queen.”

From the family’s perennial summer weeklong vacations each in Yosemite and Catalina to the joyful chaos of holiday meals, Sonia’s love was the thread that held everything together. She lived for her family, gave without hesitation, and created a home where everyone was welcome, laughter was plentiful, and love was abundant. Sonia was the type of person who, if you needed help, you felt comfortable approaching and would give you her full support.

Sonia passed away peacefully during the night in her home on Griffith Park Blvd. on September 17, 2025, where she had lived since 1970, surrounded by decades of memories and the legacy of a life lived with grace, happiness, and boundless love. She joins John and son Johnny and the rest of her passed family in heaven.

She will be missed beyond words and remembered always – with gratitude, laughter, and love.

Rest in peace, Sonia. Your love continues in every one of us.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Saturday, November 1, at 12:30 p.m., at Church of the Hills in Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills Memorial Park.

Memorial lunch will follow at Phoenicia restaurant, located at 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91203.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alex Pilibos Armenian School, ASPCA, or the Red Cross.

