Ecumenical Patriarch was warmly welcomed in Bucharest

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew arrived in Bucharest on Friday, around 1:00 p.m., landing at Otopeni Airport for an official visit to Romania.

He was warmly received by Patriarch Daniel of Romania, accompanied by Archbishop Nifon of Târgoviște, honorary Metropolitan and Patriarchal Exarch, Bishop Visarion of Tulcea, Bishop Siluan of Hungary, and Patriarchal Vicar Bishop Varlaam of Ploiești.

Also present at the airport were Ciprian Olinici, State Secretary for Religious Affairs; Evangelia (Lili) Grammatika, Ambassador of Greece to Romania; and Fr. Michael Tița, Vicar of the Archdiocese of Bucharest.

Following the press statements in the Presidential Lounge of the airport, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and Patriarch Daniel were scheduled to proceed to the Patriarchal Cathedral, where a Te Deum service would be celebrated.

The Ecumenical Patriarch is visiting Romania to take part in the Consecration of the National Cathedral on October 26. This marks his 11th official visit to the country.

Photo credit: Basilica.ro / Mircea Florescu

Orthodox Times