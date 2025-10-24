Ecumenical Patriarch: Romania is filled with saints and unique ascetic traditions

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I arrived in Romania on Friday to take part in the Consecration of the National Cathedral, marking a significant moment in the long-standing spiritual relationship between the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the Romanian Orthodox Church.

“We come with hearts full of joy and with the love of the Mother Church of Constantinople,” said the Ecumenical Patriarch upon his arrival, “to participate in the celebration of the 140th anniversary of the granting of the Tomos of Autocephaly to the Romanian Orthodox Church and the 100th anniversary of its elevation to Patriarchal rank by the Ecumenical Patriarchate.” Patriarch Bartholomew recalled his previous visit in 2018, when he participated in the consecration of the Altar of the National Cathedral, and expressed his joy at returning to Bucharest for the blessing of the Cathedral’s mosaic iconography. “Now we must again be together with His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel, in fraternal love and solidarity,” he continued, “to celebrate the consecration of the mosaic iconography of this magnificent House of God, dedicated to the noble Romanian people and their profound spiritual and cultural traditions.”

In his full message, the Ecumenical Patriarch praised the Romanian Church’s long spiritual history and resilience: “The impressive dimensions of this Cathedral testify to the magnitude of these celebrations, linked to the self-determination and dignity of the Romanian Patriarchate. The Patriarchal status of the Romanian Orthodox Church is in full harmony with its Autocephaly, both reflecting the lofty aspirations and steadfast faith of the Romanian people—even in the darkest hours of history.”

He also emphasized Romania’s spiritual richness and the holiness of its people: “Romania is filled with saints and unique ascetic traditions. The Romanian Orthodox Church, with roots tracing back to the 3rd century, is a source of martyrs, ascetics, and saints—men and women of God. Its theological treasures are recognized worldwide, and its steadfast witness during the communist era remains an inspiration.”

Concluding his message, Patriarch Bartholomew extended his heartfelt blessings: “With great anticipation for the days of joy ahead, and in recognition of the strong bonds between Constantinople and Bucharest, we embrace the Church, its distinguished Patriarch, and the noble Romanian people with gratitude and respect. May Almighty God bless Romania!”

Source: Basilica.ro / Photo credit: Mircea Florescu

