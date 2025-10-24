Ecumenical Patriarch in Romania: A Celebration of enduring brotherhood between Constantinople and Bucharest

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I arrived in Romania on Friday, where he was warmly welcomed at Henri Coandă International Airport (Otopeni) by His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel of Romania.

Following his arrival, the two Primates proceeded to the Patriarchal Cathedral in Bucharest, where they attended a Te Deum service and delivered speeches highlighting the unbroken spiritual bond between the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the Romanian Orthodox Church.

“On behalf of the members of the Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church, of the clergy, and of the faithful, with deep respect and fraternal love in Christ, we warmly welcome Your Holiness to Romania!” said Patriarch Daniel.

He recalled with joy Patriarch Bartholomew’s previous visit in 2018, when the Altar of the National Cathedral was consecrated — “a historic and profoundly spiritual moment in the life of the Romanian Orthodox Church.”

Gratitude for the Canonization of Romanian Athonite Saints

Patriarch Daniel expressed heartfelt thanks to the Ecumenical Patriarchate for the recent canonization of Romanian Athonite Saints, an event that coincides with the celebration of 140 years of Autocephaly and the Centennial of the Romanian Patriarchate.

“The joy of Your Holiness’s presence in Bucharest is enhanced by the fact that, at our request, the Ecumenical Patriarchate recently included four Romanian Athonite Fathers in the Church’s synaxarion: Saint Niphon of Prodromou, Saint Nectarios the Protopsalt, Saint Dionysios of Vatopedi from Colciu, and Saint Petroniu of Prodromou,” Patriarch Daniel said.

He emphasized the spiritual continuity between Athonite and Romanian monasticism, describing it as a living testimony of unity and faith.

The Patriarch of Romania also expressed gratitude to His All-Holiness Bartholomew for the care shown toward the Romanian community in Constantinople and for the hospitality extended to Romanian pilgrims visiting sacred sites within the Ecumenical Patriarchate, especially Mount Athos.

“A Celebration That Bridges Past and Future”

In his address, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew reflected on the historic anniversaries the Romanian Orthodox Church celebrates this year — 140 years since the recognition of its Autocephaly by the Ecumenical Patriarchate and 100 years since its elevation to Patriarchate status.

“These feasts and commemorations are tied to the very life of the Church and are identified with the mystery of faith in Christ, which is continually renewed within the Church,” he said, emphasizing that every celebration carries an eschatological dimension that “offers a vision for the future.”

“The entire life of the Church is a continuous celebration. Its center is our Lord Jesus Christ, Who, being forever celebrated in the Holy Eucharist, renews the whole world, unites past, present, and future, and continually calls humanity to share in eternal life,” Patriarch Bartholomew added.

He praised the Romanian Church for its faithfulness and maturity: “We rejoice that the daughter Church of Romania celebrates with gratitude its institutional formation through these sacred anniversaries. We boast in the Lord that throughout this time she has honored the expectations of the Mother Church, fulfilling and preserving the conditions under which these blessings were bestowed.”

Patriarch Bartholomew also referred to the importance of a sound ecclesiology and expressed appreciation for Patriarch Daniel’s steadfastness in upholding ecclesial truth and unity.

After the service, a group photo was taken in front of the Patriarchal Cathedral, followed by another in the Hall of Romanian Saints at the Patriarchal Residence.

Later on Friday evening, Patriarch Bartholomew attended a dinner hosted by the Greek Embassy in Bucharest. On Saturday, he will visit the Dimitrie Cantemir Christian University, where he will receive the title of Doctor Honoris Causa.

On Sunday, the Ecumenical Patriarch and the Patriarch of Romania will jointly consecrate the mosaic iconography of the National Cathedral — an event eagerly anticipated by the faithful across the country.

