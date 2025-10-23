Vartan S. Tashjian Appointed Chief of Neurosurgery at San Bernadino Kaiser

Dr. Vartan S. Tashjian was recently appointed as Neurosurgery Chief at Kaiser Permanente servicing the entire Bernardino County, California.

Dr. Tashjian received his Bachelor of Science degree in biology from the University of California Santa Barbara and his Master’s degree in molecular and experimental pathology from the University of California Los Angeles.

He attended the Virginia Commonwealth University for medical school, where he received his medical doctorate. Dr. Tashjian returned to California where he completed his general and surgical residency at UCLA. Dr. Tashjian completed a fellowship training in neurological spine at the University of Miami.

He joined Kaiser Permanente Southern California in 2010, immediately following the fellowship in Miami and in 2013 became a partner physician.

For the past 10 years, Dr. Tashjian has been the offsite residency director for the Riverside University Health Service Neurosurgery Resident program. He is serving as the spine stabilization technology representative.

