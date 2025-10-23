HIS HOLINESS CATHOLICOS ARAM I ARRIVES IN LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles marked the first stop of His Holiness Catholicos Aram I’s Pontifical Visit to the Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of North America. His Holiness arrived in Los Angeles from Toronto, Canada, on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, accompanied by his delegation.

At the airport, His Holiness was warmly welcomed by His Eminence Archbishop Kegham Khatcherian, Prelate of the Western Prelacy; the Co-Chairs of the Central Executive Board, Messrs. Krikor Mahseredjian and Stepan Der Bedrossian; Board members Mr. Gaydzag Zeitlian, Mr. Hrach Hagopian, and Mr. Rosdom Aintablian; the Chair of the Prelacy’s Executive Council, Mr. Vahe Hovaguimian, and its members; representatives of sister organizations; and clergy, including H.E. Archbishop Moushegh Mardirosian, H.E. Archbishop Torkom Donoyan, and H.E. Bishop Dajad Ashekian.

Addressing the community representatives and clergy gathered to receive him, His Holiness expressed his joy and deep satisfaction at the opportunity to visit Los Angeles once again after ten years, by the grace of God and at the invitation of the Prelacy, and to be among his people.

His Holiness noted that during his ten-day visit, he will meet with community members and leaders of various organizations to gain a closer understanding of the community’s achievements, aspirations, and plans.

Աղբիւր։ Cilicia TV https://www.facebook.com/CiliciaTv

