Catholicos Aram I Meets With Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Holy See of Cilica met with Canadian Prime Minister Mike Carney in Ottawa on Tuesday.

During the meeting, which lasted more than an hour, the Prime Minister and the Catholicos discussed various pressing issues, among them the situation in Lebanon, Syria, the Middle East, Armenia, Gaza and Palestine. The Pontiff shared with the Prime Minister his views and concerns regarding these fields.

Catholicos Aram I with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and local delegation

The Catholicos specifically raised the issue of the leadership of Artsakh, who are illegally detained in Baku. The Pontiff proposed that the Canadian Prime Minister undertake specific efforts concerning: the immediate release of the political prisoners; the return of the people of Artsakh and the restoration of their rights of self-determination, and the preservation of Artsakh’s religious and cultural monuments.

Also present at the were the Canada Prelate Archbishop Papken Tcharian, Khoren Dimitian Chairman of Armenian National Committee of Canada and Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau member Raffi Donabedian, who is also a delegate of the Cilician Catholicosate.

Asbarez