ARS Western USA Celebrates 115 Years of Humanitarian Service

GLENDALE — The Armenian Relief Society of Western USA announced a half-day seminar on Saturday, November 1, titled “A New Generation Moving Forward,” commemorating 115 years of humanitarian service and intergenerational resilience.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the ARS Western USA Regional Headquarters, located at 517 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA 91202. A complimentary box lunch will be provided.

For over a century, the ARS has embodied the spirit of volunteerism—one generation uplifting the next through service, compassion, and community engagement. On the heels of a global celebration in Armenia October 15 to 25, ARS Western USA’s program honors that legacy while highlighting how the organization continues to evolve through innovation, leadership, and a commitment to social progress.

The program in November will consist of two panel discussions, as well as a presentation and tour of the ARS Social Services and Counseling Offices.

The first panel, titled “Intergenerational Tolerance,” will feature Nora Chitilian, MS, LMFT, and Alique Kalachian. The two will speak about understanding and collaboration between generations within the Armenian community, fostering empathy and resilience across age groups.

The presentation and tour of the ARS Social Services and Counseling Offices will be led Melanie Vartabedian. It will include a guided introduction to the newly remodeled ARS Western USA Social Services offices and Child, Youth & Family Guidance Center, located within the Regional Headquarters. Attendees will explore how the ARS continues to expand its reach through enhanced facilities and services supporting families, seniors, and youth.

After a break for box lunch and networking, the second panel, titled “Evolution of Public Relations & Marketing,” will be held. Three generations of Armenian women, including Lara Kazandjian, Executive VP, Strategy at OMG23, Arpi Marachelian, Publicity Principal, Original Series at Amazon MGM Studios, and Tamar Mashigian, PR & Marketing Consultant, will discuss how they have built impactful careers at the intersection of storytelling, technology, and community service, and how volunteerism has shaped each speaker’s professional journey.

The event is free and open to the public. To register, visit the website.

Founded in New York in 1910, the Armenian Relief Society is a nonprofit, nonsectarian, philanthropic organization dedicated to serving the humanitarian, social, and educational needs of Armenians and others in the community.

The ARS of Western USA was officially established in Los Angeles in 1984, although individual ARS chapters on the West Coast were established much earlier, starting with Fresno (1915) and Los Angeles (1918).

Today, 24 chapters in California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas are part of the ARS-WUSA make up the region with over 1,200 members. The headquarters are located in Glendale, California. Five social services offices provide services to the needy, elderly and refugees. Mental health services are provided at the Child, Youth and Family Guidance Center in Glendale.

The region operates 14 one-day schools (usually held on Fridays or Saturdays), and one day care in the states of California, Arizona, and Nevada. Scholarships are provided to graduating high school seniors, and university students.

Through its social services, youth programs, and cultural initiatives, ARS Western USA continues to empower generations to serve with compassion, resilience, and purpose. To learn more, visit the website. To learn more about the history of the ARS Western USA, visit the website.

