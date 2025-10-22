Archbishop of America extends wishes to Ecumenical Patriarch on 34th Anniversary of His Election

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America marked the 34th anniversary of the election of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew with a heartfelt message on social media, expressing gratitude and admiration for the Patriarch’s decades of spiritual leadership.

“Thirty-four years ago today, His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was unanimously elected Archbishop of Constantinople, New Rome and Ecumenical Patriarch,” the Archbishop wrote.

He continued by offering thanks to God for the Patriarch’s guidance:

“We give thanks to God for His All-Holiness’s visionary leadership of our Church—may his ministry continue to shine as a beacon of hope, truth, and unity for the faithful everywhere.”

The post concluded with the traditional Greek expression of blessing and respect:

“Eἰς πολλὰ ἔτη, Δέσποτα!” — “Many years, Master!”

Orthodox Times