Metropolitan Epifaniy of Kyiv sends letter of gratitude to Ecumenical Patriarch

Metropolitan Epifaniy of Kyiv and All Ukraine has sent a letter of gratitude to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, following his recent pilgrimage to Mount Athos.

In his letter, the Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine expressed his deep emotion and heartfelt thanks to for the blessing and canonical permission granted for the visit, as well as for the presence of Metropolitan Apostolos of Miletus, who represented the Ecumenical Patriarch on the Holy Mountain.

“Having returned home by the grace of God after our visit to the Holy Mountain, filled with spiritual experiences and heavenly gifts, we wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to Your All-Holiness,” wrote Metropolitan Epifaniy.

He emphasized that the pilgrimage strengthened the faith and courage of all participants to continue their service to the suffering and martyric people of Ukraine.

“Glory be to God, all that we experienced during our three-day stay on Athos was sacred and blessed. It strengthened our faith and courage for the continuation of our divinely entrusted ministry for the Ukrainian people.”

Metropolitan Epifaniy also expressed special appreciation for Metropolitan Apostolos of Miletus, the Patriarch’s representative on Mount Athos, noting: “He was to all of us a true and genuine brother in Christ, worthily and commendably representing Your Venerable Person.”

Concluding his letter, the Metropolitan of Kyiv once again thanked the Ecumenical Patriarch, expressing profound gratitude for his love and unwavering support for the Church and people of Ukraine.

Source: greek.vema.com.au / Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times