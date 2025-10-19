Two new saints canonized by the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate

The Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, convening at the Phanar on Saturday, October 18, announced two new canonizations.

The newly canonized saints are two Athonite monks renowned for their ascetic lives: Hieromonk Niphon Ionescu Prodromitou (1799–1899) and Monk Nektarios Cretu (Protopsaltis) (1804–1899).

Official announcement of the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate

The Holy and Sacred Synod continued its deliberations today, October 18, 2025, under the presidency of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, having completed the review of all items on the agenda and reached the appropriate decisions.

The Synod unanimously decided—following a request from His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel of Romania—to include in the Calendar of Saints of the Church the Athonite ascetics of holy life, Hieromonk Niphon Ionescu Prodromitou (1799–1899) and Monk Nektarios Cretu (Protopsaltis) (1804–1899).

It is also noted that, on the previous day, the Minor and Great Messages of His Grace Bishop-Elect Antonios of Rodostolos were performed.

