🇦🇲 Armenia: Patrick Fiori to Compete in Eurovision 2027?

Patrick Fiori has stated in an interview that he has an agreement in principle to represent Armenia at Eurovision 2017.

Speaking on Quelle époque! on France 2, Patrick Fiori revealed that he is set to return to the Eurovision Song Contest. The singer who represented France at Eurovision 1993 in Millstreet with “Mama Corscia”, said:

I will represent Armenia in Eurovision.

He went on to add that he has an agreement in principle with Armenia and that he is hoping to duet with an Armenian singer for the competition. Patrick Fiori rounded up by saying:

In any case, I’m in favour, I’m in the process of seeing the people who are in charge of that. In principle, in 2027, it will be done!

Patrick Fiori has been performing since 1986 and rose to public prominence when he was chosen to represent France at the Eurovision Song Contest 1993, where he finished 4th scoring a total of 121 points. He has gone on to release twelve studio albums and have two number 1 singles in France.

AMPTV, the Armenian public broadcaster that organises participation in the Eurovision Song Contest, has not publicly commented on Patrick Fiori’s comments.

Image source: RCA | Source: Gala

Armenia in the Eurovision Song Contest Armenia debuted in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 and has participated every year since, excluding 2012 and 2021. Armenia’s best results came in 2008 and 2014, when they finished 4th in the final. They have failed to qualify for the final on three occasions. Since their debut, they have finished in the top 10 in the final eight times.

