Explore Opportunities at the Armenia International Trade and Investment Forum

The Armenia International Trade and Investment Forum (ITIF) commenced in Yerevan, organized by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s Investment Council. Hovsep Patvakyan, head of the Investment Council, revealed that over 600 applicants expressed interest in attending. However, the venue accommodates just over 200 participants. Due to this high demand, plans are for a larger event next year to cater to the growing interest in Armenia.

Forum Participation and Delegate Composition

Currently, the ITIF hosts 220 delegates from 25 countries. These participants represent various sectors, including businesses, retail chains, and investors keen on entering the Armenian market. Patvakyan noted that the geographical representation spans nations from Greece to Japan, and from Saudi Arabia to Moldova.

Forum Structure

The three-day event includes several components:

Official presentations and panel discussions

B2B meetings

Visits to selected enterprises

Patvakyan emphasized that the selected enterprises are certified and meet international standards, facilitating smoother cooperation.

Investment Interests and Economic Trends

Visiting delegations are primarily interested in importing food products, cosmetics, and engineering supplies. The Investment Council aims to promote Armenia’s export diversification strategies and introduces representatives from retail chains that have not yet worked in Armenia.

Shifts in Export Dynamics

Armenia has begun to diversify exports, moving away from dependency on Russia, which now accounts for only 25-30% of its exports. Other regions, including the UAE, Iraq, and China, are emerging as significant trading partners. Notably, while Armenia historically exported mainly mineral products to Europe, it is now supplying finished goods, including food items and beverages. The last two years have seen exports to Europe rise by 18-20%.

Foreign Investment Overview

Recent data indicates that total foreign investment in Armenia’s real sector dropped by 55.3% year-on-year in the first half of 2025, amounting to $125 million. Conversely, foreign direct investment (FDI) saw a positive shift, rising to $13.1 million, a 2.2-times increase compared to the previous year.

Foreign Trade Trends

Armenia’s foreign trade turnover for January to August 2025 reached $12.9 billion, reflecting a 41.1% decline compared to the same timeframe in 2024. Exports and imports faced reductions of 48.8% and 34.9%, respectively.

Furthermore, Armenia’s negative foreign trade balance increased to $2.9 billion, showing a 22% rise year-on-year. Notably, trade with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) fell by 49.9%, while trade with the European Union (EU) grew by 5.6%. The share of trade with the EAEU decreased from 42.9% to 36.5%, while the EU’s share rose from 6.8% to 12.2%.

Overall, the ITIF marks a significant step towards boosting Armenia’s international trade and investment landscape, fostering relations with global partners, and enhancing economic diversification.

