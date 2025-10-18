Ecumenical Patriarch: The Parthenon embodies a synthesis of understanding of human existence

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew attended on Thursday afternoon, October 16, 2025, the presentation of the book by Professor and Vice President of the Association of Friends of the Acropolis, Fani Mallouchou-Tufano, titled “From Castle to Monument: Metamorphoses of the Acropolis from the 19th to the 21st Century.”

The event, held under the auspices of the Ecumenical Patriarch, inaugurated the renewed cultural activity of the Sismanoglio Megaro, following the recent completion of its restoration.

In his address, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew highlighted, among other points:

“When we visit the Acropolis, nothing profound is revealed to us if we ascend merely as visitors — in the spirit of a tourist. True understanding comes only when we approach the monument as participants in the miracle: in its metaphysical depth, artistic inspiration, scientific insight, genius, and architectural mastery — and, of course, with a sense of pride in the democracy that gave birth to it. The monuments of the Acropolis are not objects; they are bearers of memory and ethos.

The Parthenon, the Erechtheion, and the Propylaea embody a synthesis of understanding of human existence, society, humanity, and the world as a whole, expressed in marble as a language of light and truth. These monuments speak; and those who have ears to hear perceive their words of freedom and openness.

For nearly twenty-five centuries, the sculpted marbles of the Acropolis have shone beneath the Attic sky, while its wondrous buildings have crowned Athens’ most sacred hill. All the interventions and transformations over these many centuries, on and around the rock of the Acropolis, form part of its history and identity — yet they have never diminished its timeless message, the spirit of the Parthenon.

It is both sad and troubling that many of us, when visiting the Acropolis, fail to discern this eternal spirit — this truth — which, as the late Professor Christos Giannaras wrote, reminds us that ‘when the Greeks built the Parthenon or Hagia Sophia, when they sculpted a statue or painted an icon, when they composed a tragedy or the liturgy, they were not seeking what was useful, but what was true — that is, what was immortal.’

How fitting that Christos Giannaras mentioned together the Parthenon and Hagia Sophia — two unparalleled monuments and enduring symbols of our Nation. We believe that these two miracles express the highest potential of the human spirit: the Parthenon foreshadowing, in its own incomparable way, what would find universal and transcendent expression in the radiant majesty of Hagia Sophia — the ‘greatest monument of baptized Hellenism,’ the true summation of the world.”

The Ecumenical Patriarch then recalled the view of the great theologian, the late Fr. Georges Florovsky, that the so-called “Christianization of Hellenism” enriched not only Christianity but also Hellenism itself, marking a decisive turning point in the history of the human spirit.

“This creative encounter and synthesis — which, of course, did not occur without tensions and conflicts — defines the very identity of Hellenism,” the Ecumenical Patriarch said. “It is embodied in the resplendent marbles of the ancient monuments and in the Byzantine churches that keep the gate of heaven open. This unified culture is the most precious gift our Nation has to offer as a proposal for life in the modern world. We must guard this sacred inheritance as the apple of our eye, live it as a way of freedom and truth, and hand it down to the new generation. The view that this ethos cannot be lived within today’s cultural context is entirely unfounded.”

The Ecumenical Patriarch then referred to the historic Sismanoglio Megaro, which, more than twenty years after its restoration, serves as the cultural center of the Consulate General of Greece in Constantinople.

He expressed particular appreciation to Ambassadors Georgios Savvaidis and Panos Kalogeropoulos for their contribution to the restoration and ongoing development of the building, and warmly thanked the Consul General of Greece, Konstantinos Koutras, for his gracious welcome and hospitality.

Earlier in the evening, the event opened with greetings from the Consul General of Greece, followed by a presentation by archaeologist Anna Malikourti on the Acropolis and the work of the Association of Friends of the Acropolis. The keynote address was then delivered by Mrs. Fani Mallouchou-Tufano, author of the presented book.

The second part of the program was dedicated to the Sismanoglio Mansion, with speeches by Ambassadors Savvaidis and Kalogeropoulos. A commemorative plaque was unveiled in honor of Ambassador Savvaidis for his decisive role in the building’s restoration in 2003, during his tenure as Consul General in Constantinople.

On the occasion of the completion of the renovation works and the resumption of cultural activities at the Sismanoglio Megaro, a sanctification rite was celebrated by Metropolitan Andreas of Saranta Ekklisies, Hierarchical Head of Stavrodromion, during yesterday’s inaugural event.

The gathering was attended by Hierarchs of the Ecumenical Throne, ambassadors, diplomats, Archons Offikialioi of the Great Church of Christ, members of the Greek expatriate community, and numerous distinguished guests.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou

Orthodox Times