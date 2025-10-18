Armenia rapidly becomes a top choice for international businesses according to British Ambassador

Armenia is quickly becoming a prime destination for international businesses, according to Alexandra Cole, the British Ambassador to Armenia. Her remarks come during the International Trade and Investment Forum held on October 17, which celebrated the 15th anniversary of the Investment Council of Armenia.

Armenia’s Strategic Location

Ambassador Cole emphasized Armenia’s advantageous geographical position. She noted that it could act as a vital link between Europe and Asia. This unique location offers significant opportunities for businesses aiming to expand in both regions.

Transformation and Entrepreneurial Spirit

The British Ambassador highlighted the ongoing reforms in Armenia’s economic landscape. “Armenia and its people have always possessed a robust entrepreneurial spirit,” she stated. However, she senses this spirit is experiencing a resurgence, driven by the recent changes.

As a long-standing ally, the UK is committed to enhancing Armenia’s competitive business environment. The ambassador remarked on the hope that the forum would bring together leaders from various sectors, including businesses, policymakers, and investors.

Promoting Future Investments

Cole addressed the significance of investing in Armenia, asserting that it represents an investment in a future defined by resilience and innovation. She expressed optimism about the potential partnerships that could develop from the forum, which would foster trade and investment in the region.

Event: International Trade and Investment Forum

Date: October 17

Location: Yerevan, Armenia

Key Themes: Strategic location, entrepreneurial spirit, investment opportunities

The British Ambassador’s insights underscore Armenia’s rapid emergence as a favorable hub for international businesses, highlighting opportunities for growth and collaboration. As the nation continues to evolve, it positions itself as a critical player in the global marketplace.

