Metropolis of Demetrias in Greece launches Divine Liturgy with Sign Language Interpretation

A remarkable new pastoral initiative has been launched by the Local Church of Volos, at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Saint Nicholas, aiming to promote inclusive worship within the Orthodox community.

The initiative introduces the Divine Liturgy with simultaneous interpretation in sign language, specifically designed for individuals with hearing impairments. The goal is to facilitate their participation in the liturgical life of the Church and to enhance their understanding of the sacred texts.

According to the official announcement: “The first Divine Liturgy with simultaneous sign language interpretation will take place on Sunday, October 19, at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Saint Nicholas in Volos, from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.

The interpretation will be provided by Dr. Galini Sapountzaki, Assistant Professor of Linguistics at the Department of Special Education, University of Thessaly, and certified sign language interpreter.

Our brothers and sisters who face hearing challenges are warmly invited to attend the Divine Liturgy at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Volos and partake in the Liturgy.”

Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times