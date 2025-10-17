Ecumenical Patriarchate to Tychikos: Obey the decisions of the Holy Synod of the Church of Cyprus

The members of the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate unanimously ratified the Church of Cyprus’s synodal decision regarding the former Metropolitan of Paphos, Tychikos.

Mr. Tychikos appealed to the Ecumenical Patriarchate with a petition for recourse following his own perception of an uncanonical removal from the throne of the Metropolis of Paphos. This decision was made by the Synod of the Church of Cyprus last May.

Today, Friday, October 17, 2025, the Holy and Sacred Synod continued its deliberations and examined the appeal petition submitted by Tychikos in detail. He was received before the Synod of the Great Church. During the proceedings, the synod members asked him questions about the charges against him, to which he responded.

Upon examining the case file, the Synod noted certain procedural omissions during the hearing of Metropolitan Tychikos’s case before the Holy Synod of the Church of Cyprus, in relation to the provisions of its Constitutional Charter. Nevertheless, all members of the Holy and Sacred Synod unanimously ratified the synodal decision of the Most Holy Church of Cyprus after judging the matter in substance.

In conclusion, the former Metropolitan of Paphos was advised to submit to the decisions of the Holy Synod of his church for his spiritual benefit and for the peace and unity of the church.

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

