Australian Ambassador in Ankara visited the Ecumenical Patriarchate

On Friday, October 17, the Ambassador of Australia to Ankara, Ms. Sally Anne Vincent, visited the Seat of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in the Phanar.

Accompanied by her husband, Mr. David Jones, and the Consul General of Australia in Constantinople, Mr. Tony Huber, the Ambassador was received by the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. They engaged in an extensive discussion about the activities of the Patriarchate and its vast Eparchy in the Americas.

Also present at the meeting were Archbishop Makarios of Australia, who is currently in Constantinople for the sessions of the Holy and Sacred Synod, and the Grand Ecclesiarch Aetios, director of the private patriarchal office.

Photo: Nikos Papachristou

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Orthodox Times