Criminal Proceedings Launched Against Aragatsotn Diocese Clergy for Coercion and Large-Scale Embezzlement

On October 15, law enforcement officers carried out searches at the residences of six clergymen of the Aragatsotn Diocese, including the diocesan leader, Bishop Mkrtich Proshyan, who was subsequently taken into custody.According to the Investigative Committee, the clergy were detained as part of the criminal proceedings concerning the misuse of authority or influence to coerce or prevent individuals from attending gatherings. Following the investigation, Bishop Mkrtich Proshyan was arrested for two months, while the diocesan chancellor was detained for one month.The preventive measures were approved by the Yerevan First Instance General Jurisdiction Court (Kentron seat). The Investigative Committee also released photos and details explaining the detentions.Authorities reported that more than twenty searches had been conducted, resulting in the discovery and seizure of documents, electronic data carriers, large sums of money, gold and silver jewelry, numerous fuel coupons registered to various companies, and other materials relevant to the investigation.Additionally, Fr. Garegin Arsenyan, pastor of St. George Church of Mughni, was arrested for one month pending further investigation.The investigation is ongoing.

