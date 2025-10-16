Catholicos of All Armenians meets with Aragatsotn Diocese clergy who were taken into custody Wednesday

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II on Thursday met with the clergymen of the Diocese of Aragatsotn of the Armenian Apostolic Church, and offered his blessing and encouragement to the priests who were taken into custody by Armenia’s law enforcement on Wednesday, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Information System of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

On Wednesday morning, the Investigative Committee of Armenia, accompanied by the National Security Service, carried out searches at the homes of several clergymen of the Diocese of Aragatsotn of the Armenian Apostolic Church, as well as in the diocesan headquarters itself. As a result, three individuals—including the primate of the diocese, Bishop Mkrtich Proshyan—were detained.

And on Thursday, Bishop Proshyan has been arrested for two months, while the diocesan chancellor, Father Garegin Arsenyan, has been arrested for one month.

To note, the primate of the Diocese of Aragatsotn is the nephew of the Catholicos of All Armenians, Karekin II.

The Investigative Committee had initiated proceedings based on a report from the {Union of Informed Citizens” NGO, regarding the statements made on Public TV by the pastor of Hovhannavank Monastery, Father Aram Asatryan. The priest had stated that he participated in the 2021 opposition demonstrations not of his own will, but under the instructions of his superior. Considering that the coercion to participate in the demonstration constitutes an act under the Criminal Code of Armenia, the aforesaid NGO had requested an investigation into the matter.

https://news.am/eng/news/910124.html