Greek Foreign Ministry: Relocation site for the Great School of the Nation to be announced soon

During the regular press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lana Zochiou was asked about the Great School of the Greek Nation (Megali tou Genous Scholi) in Istanbul.

Ms. Zochiou described the historic institution as “an emblematic educational establishment.” She noted that seismic reinforcement works are currently being carried out on several minority-owned buildings in Istanbul, including educational institutions.

“The location where the Great School of the Nation will be temporarily relocated will be announced soon,” she added.

Commenting on Greek-Turkish relations, Ms. Zochiou stressed that communication between the two countries remains intact.

“We maintain structured communication through **political dialogue, the positive agenda, and confidence-building measures (CBMs). We are destined to keep communication channels open to prevent tensions,” she emphasized.

Source: ANA-MPA

Orthodox Times