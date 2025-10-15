CREATIVE COMPETITION

Amrots National Delopment Foundation is functioning on Developing and implementing ideas to support endurance and freedom of creation of Armenian Nation. Today The “Amrots” Foundation invites you take part in its annual creative contest — “Tsil 2025”

“Tsil” is a creative platform designed for Armenian teenagers, aiming to foster interest in the Armenian language, strengthen creative thinking, and build a pan-Armenian youth creative network. The theme of the 2025 competition is “My name, my country” , which invites young Armenians in Armenia and the Diaspora to explore their sense of homeland and belonging, offering them creative freedom to understand and express the idea of the country through their own unique worldview.

Send us your stories — in Eastern Armenian, Western Armenian, or in any Armenian dialect. The contest is open to all Armenian teenagers aged 14–17, regardless of their place of residence.

Contest Categories

● Creative Writing – Express yourself through prose

● Comics: Tell your story through drawings

● Poster Design – Share your vision through a poster.

“Applications for the Creative Writing and Visual Arts category can be filled out here:

To fill out the application

Applications for the Otaragir category can be filled out here:

To fill out the application

You can get acquainted with the competition regulations at the following link:

Regulation

Language

Armenian linguistic thinking and worldview

Expansion of the Armenian language’s usage

Preservation of linguistic purity

Armenian discourse and communication

Values

Civilizational and societal values

Ethnopsychology

National symbols

Cultural expressions

