Archbishop of America: The Church does not belong to ‘Elpidophoros’

On Friday, Oct. 10, in an hour-long, wide-ranging interview with Thanassis Tsitsas for ANT1 TV Archbishop Elpidophoros of America outlined a vision for a bright future for St. Demetrios School. He revealed that he has reopened talks with the Stavros Niarchos Foundation and reaffirmed his commitment to ensure that St. Demetrios School not merely survives the crisis but thrives.

Following a raucous rally in Astoria over the future of St. Demetrios School, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America urged Greek Americans to “roll up their sleeves” and work together to stabilize finances and restore trust.

“I’m an optimist by nature,” he said, noting that he had watched videos of the protest. “One can focus on the extremes and the negative comments, or one can see the love and concern of the community for St. Demetrios. I choose the latter.”

A Crisis Years in the Making

The Archbishop traced the current shortfalls to the death of longtime benefactor Nikos Andriotis, who, he said, had quietly covered deficits. “When Mr. Andriotis was no longer there, deficits rose and debts mounted,” he said. “The Archdiocese had to assume its responsibilities.”

He cast the moment as an inflection point for a distinctive parish — one with a large number of first-generation immigrants and deep sentimental ties to its school. “St. Demetrios is unique,” he said. “It must evolve to a different level of governance and financial discipline.”

To skeptical parishioners, he pointed to what he described as a proven track record: the Archdiocese’s financial team, he said, has successfully managed other crises, citing improvements at the Archdiocese itself, the completion of St. Nicholas at Ground Zero, assistance to the Corona parish in Queens and reforms to the priests’ pension fund. “The goal in Astoria is straightforward: to make both the parish and the school financially sound,” he said.

He also added: “The Church, Mr. Tsitsas, is not something personal. It does not belong to ‘Elpidophoros,’ nor to ‘Athenagoras.’ We clergy are servants — servants of God, serving God through people. By serving others, we serve God.

That is why we strive to rise above the personal attacks directed at us, whether fair or unfair. It is not easy, because we are human too. We are often saddened when we hear such unjust attacks and characterizations.

But through prayer and deep reflection within our souls, what ultimately prevails is a sense of duty — the awareness that we are here not to restore our personal reputation or defend our offended honor. That is not our purpose as clergy. Our mission is to serve the advancement of Hellenism and Orthodoxy here in America.

I hold on to that, and I try to face slander and attacks in the same way our Lord Jesus Christ did. Of course, we cannot compare ourselves to Christ, but at the very least, we try to follow His example.”

‘Budgets, Audits, Online’: A Case for Transparency

Responding to allegations that the money trail is opaque, Archbishop Elpidophoros explained that under his administration the financial books are open. “For the first time, budgets, audited financial statements — all of it — are on our website, clearly and in detail,” he said. He argued that donor confidence, not mistrust, explains why the Archdiocese can now extend support: “If there were no trust, how would we be able to help St. Demetrios at all?”

At the same time, he acknowledged the perception gap. He said general assemblies had been held — “with difficulty reaching quorum” — and credited the protest, paradoxically, with awakening interest. “Perhaps we should have communicated more and earlier with the people of Astoria,” he added. “I am not infallible.”

The Financing Fight — and a Guarantee to the Rest of the Parishes

One of the most contested choices has been a line of credit for St. Demetrios, secured against assets. Amid speculation over this decision, Archbishop Elpidophoros framed it as necessary accountability to other communities whose funds are being deployed.

“We are using resources from other Metropolises and parishes,” he said. “They rightly asked for guarantees that the money would be safeguarded and used for restructuring. Oversight is therefore essential.” The Archdiocese, he added, “is not in the real-estate business” and did not choose the “easy, lazy” path of selling property to escape the crisis.

He categorically rejected rumors that the plan envisioned demolitions, apartment towers, or fast-food outlets on church property. “These are fake news – products of imagination,” he said. “We have never considered demolishing or selling the schools.”

Reopening the Door to Philanthropy

Seven years after a high-profile proposal from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) faltered, Archbishop Elpidophoros said he has reached out to reopen talks. “I have asked SNF to re-engage under today’s conditions,” he said. No major gift is without terms, he added, but he portrayed SNF as a partner, not an adversary. “Its funds are sacred — as are the Church’s — and conditions will aim at success.”

He also noted that a bequest allowed him to seed a dedicated $1 million fund for Greek education and highlighted efforts to open or expand schools where Greek Americans have moved, including Long Island and northern New Jersey. “Schools are expensive — and so is our future,” he said. “It’s worth investing in our children.”

Governance, Not a ‘Purge’

The Archdiocese’s decision to place seven members of the parish council on leave (two have since been reinstated) has inflamed tensions. The Archbishop resisted a language of indictment. “During a transition, those ready to collaborate for the next phase remain; others honorably step aside. It is not a moral judgment on their service.”

He said the reconstituted council will be expected to adopt the financial controls and managerial practices common in other parishes across the country. The objective, he said, is autonomy — “a parish and a school that can stand on their own feet without one draining the other.”

What Won’t Happen — and What Must

Pressed for firm commitments, the Archbishop offered a new approach: the remedy, he insisted, is not a single donor or one-time windfall, but disciplined budgeting: “You cannot spend more than you bring in. That is basic.”

He appealed to wealthy and ordinary donors alike, and called for collaboration among clergy, laity, parents and alumni. “We need institutions and benefactors — from the very wealthy to those of modest means, men and women alike — with rolled-up sleeves and a shared purpose,” he said. “Unity is not a slogan — it is the only way out.”

We Can All Do Better

The Archbishop said he took no pleasure in incidents of street-level vitriol but chose to see the overwhelmingly bright side: “I saw people who love the Church, Hellenism and the school,” he said. “They came with their children. That is not a small thing.”

He allowed that the Archdiocese, occupied with simultaneous priorities — from finishing major building projects to stabilizing pensions — may not always have communicated as early or as often as people expected. “When your house is on fire, you first put out the fire,” he said. “But even then, we can always do better at explaining.”

The Path Ahead

What might success look like? In the near term, he said, expect tighter fiscal management; a clearer separation of the school’s finances from the parish’s; renewed philanthropic outreach, including to SNF; and a sustained push to increase enrollment. Longer term, he envisions upgraded facilities — including long-deferred repairs — and programming that justifies the school’s reputation as a flagship of Greek education in America.

“The situation is critical,” he said. “If we do not act together — informed, coordinated and without suspicion — we cannot save the school. But that scenario is not on the table for me. We will make the sacrifices required so that St. Demetrios provides the highest level of education and has the resources to move forward.”

And then, in a turn both pragmatic and pastoral, he added: “Let us have confidence in our institutions and in one another — and let us also ask the intercessions of St. Demetrios and St. Catherine, our patrons. With their help, and with the community’s, St. Demetrios will not only survive. It will flourish.”

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

