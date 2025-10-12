Armenian tennis player Alexandra Korneeva — ITF J60 runner-up

Armenian tennis player Alexandra Korneeva delivered an outstanding performance at the international junior tournament ITF J60 Santo Domingo, earning second place and becoming the runner-up of the competition.

On her way to the final, Sasha showed confident play and achieved impressive victories:

1st Round: 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 — win over an Australian opponent

2nd Round: 6-2, 6-2 — win over a Japanese opponent

Quarterfinal: 2-2 (opponent retired) — win over an American opponent

Semifinal: 6-3, 7-6(6) — win over an American opponent

Final: 3-6, 6-7(6) — loss to a Puerto Rican opponent

Despite a hard-fought final match, Alexandra fell short against the player from Puerto Rico, but her performance became a shining example of the growing strength of Armenian tennis.

Earlier, Alexandra Korneeva represented the Armenian national team at the Billie Jean King Cup tournament.

https://sportaran.com/en/post/armyanskaya-tennisistka-aleksandra-korneeva-vice-chempionka-itf-j60/