Armenian athletes will compete in the 2025 World Grappling Championships.

From October 14 to 16, the 2025 World Grappling Championships will take place in Novi Sad, Serbia, under the auspices of the international federation UWW.

Athletes will compete for medals in two disciplines — Grappling GI (in kimono) and Grappling (no-gi) — among men and women.

Team Armenia will be represented by five athletes — four men and one woman:

Razmik Misakyan (58 kg)

Rafael Kostanyan (62 kg)

Mayis Nersesyan (66 kg)

Suren Khurdyan (84 kg)

Lilit Danielyan (53 kg)

