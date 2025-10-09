The Ecumenical Patriarch at the Church of Saint George of the Greeks in Venice

Following his visit to Milan for the centennial anniversary of the Greek Orthodox Parish, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew paid a private visit to Venice (October 6–7), home to the Holy Metropolis of Italy.

The Patriarch venerated the historic Cathedral Church of Saint George of the Greeks and offered a Trisagion at the Cemetery of the Greek Community for the repose of the souls of the late Metropolitan of Italy, Gennadios, and the teacher of the nation, Bartholomew of Koutloumousiou of Imbros. Bartholomew was the rector of the Church of Saint George of the Greeks in Venice, whose name the Ecumenical Patriarch also bears and honors.

The Ecumenical Patriarch was accompanied by Metropolitan Polycarpos of Italy and Metropolitan Kyrillos of Imbros and Tenedos.

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Orthodox Times