Pope Leo XIV: Free information is a pillar of our society and must be protected

During his meeting with members of Minds, the global association of major news agencies, Pope Leo XIV emphasized that free and accurate information is a cornerstone of society and must be defended and guaranteed.

He praised journalists as “the first on the field”, noting that their work is vital in combating the spread of “junk information.” To fulfill this mission, he said, knowledge, courage, and moral integrity are essential.

The Pope urged journalists to act as a barrier against falsehood and manipulation, calling news agencies “a bastion of culture amid the shifting sands of post-truth and relativism.” He reminded them that news should balance financial viability with the protection of pluralism and accuracy, values not always respected in today’s media landscape.

Calling information a “common good that must be protected by all,” Pope Leo expressed concern that both news organizations and audiences face a crisis in the information age. “No one today should be able to say, ‘I didn’t know,’” he said, encouraging journalists to create a virtuous circle that benefits society through truth and responsibility.

Finally, the Pontiff warned against the dangers of artificial intelligence and algorithmic control, questioning “who governs AI, and with what intentions?” He concluded with a call for vigilance so that technology never replaces humanity, and that information and algorithms remain in the service of all, not the power of a few.

Source: ANA-MPA

