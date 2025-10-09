New Archbishop of Sinai visits the Ecumenical Patriarchate

On Thursday, October 9, 2025, the newly elected Archbishop of Sinai, Pharan, and Raitho, Simeon, who also serves as the Abbot of Saint Catherine’s Monastery at Mount Sinai, paid an official visit to the Ecumenical Patriarchate. He was accompanied by Archimandrite Agathangelos Maragoudakis, a member of the Sinai Brotherhood.

During the meeting, the new Abbot requested and received the blessing of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, whom he informed about current matters concerning the historic Monastery of Saint Catherine.

The Ecumenical Patriarch congratulated Archbishop Simeon on his worthy election and wished him a fruitful and grace-filled ministry in his new and demanding responsibilities, for the benefit of the ancient Monastery of Sinai. He also conveyed to the Archbishop and the Brotherhood of Sinai the full support of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and his personal encouragement.

Photo: Nikos Papachristou

Orthodox Times