Holy Synod of Antioch unites in prayer for Gaza and the renewal of the Church

The second day of the Holy Synod began with prayer. The Fathers of the Antiochian Synod lifted their supplications for the martyrs, wounded, and people of Gaza, especially its children, denouncing the world’s failure and silence in the face of this human tragedy. They prayed to the Lord God to guide the rulers of this world toward ending this great calamity.

The agenda was then divided into two sessions, during which several bishops presented reports on the state of their archdioceses, highlighting pastoral activities and accomplishments, as well as the challenges and difficulties they faced. The latter vary according to the location of each diocese, the laws of the respective countries, and surrounding circumstances.

The bishops also spoke about efforts to secure churches and parish houses to gather the faithful, and to strengthen existing relationships with other Orthodox churches, fellow Christians, and local authorities.

After listening to the diocesan reports, the Fathers of the Synod emphasized the need, both nationally and ecclesiastically, for unity, mobilization of resources, investment in talents, and harnessing all that contributes to the unity of the Church and its people. They recommended intensifying pastoral efforts and encouraging active participation of the faithful in the life of the Church.

Orthodox Times