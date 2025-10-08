Ecumenical Patriarch at the Consecration of St. John the Forerunner Church, Nea Synoikia – Upper Bosporus

The Holy Metropolis of Derkoi, under the spiritual guidance of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, announced the Consecration of the Holy Church of the Nativity of St. John the Baptist in Nea Synoikia – Upper Bosporus on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at 9:00 p.m.

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew will officiate the consecration service, joined by members of the Holy Clergy and a multitude of faithful.

This ceremony marks the completion of extensive renovations and restorations to this historic church, a significant spiritual and cultural landmark in the Upper Bosporus region.

A festive reception will follow the sacred service.

Orthodox Times