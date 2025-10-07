Ecumenical Patriarchate welcomes upcoming visit of Pope Leo XIV

The Ecumenical Patriarchate has issued an official announcement regarding the forthcoming visit of Pope Leo XIV of Rome to Turkey, on the occasion of the 1700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea.

In its statement, the Patriarchate expressed its joy, noting: “The Ecumenical Patriarchate expresses its delight at the upcoming visit of Pope Leo XIV of Rome to Turkey, in response to the expressed desire and invitation of His Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, to jointly honor the historic 1700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea.”

According to the announcement, the two Primates will travel together to Nicaea in Bithynia on November 28, where the main celebrations for the anniversary will take place.

Furthermore, the Pope will pay an official visit to the See of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in the Phanar on November 29 and 30, in order to attend the Feast of Saint Andrew the Apostle, the First-Called, founder of the Church of Constantinople.

Orthodox Times