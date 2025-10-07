Armenia obtained no results, but acquired problems: Robert Kocharyan on Washington meeting

YEREVAN, October 7. /ARКА/. According to Robert Kocharyan, the second President of Armenia, the meeting held in Washington on August 8, 2025, yielded no results, but brougt only problems for Armenia.

“The United States gained very specific oversight over the corridor that is to be established in the future, the capability to monitor the border between Armenia and Iran, and the nomination of the US president for a Nobel Peace Prize,” Kocharyan stated during a press conference on Tuesday.

In relation to Azerbaijan, the former president pointed out that the nation acquired the right to a corridor through Armenian land, the disbandment of the OSCE Minsk Group concerning the Karabakh resolution, and the annulment of Section 907 (which prohibits US arms sales to Azerbaijan – ed.).

“I sought to identify specifics in these documents regarding what Armenia gained. Armenia received no results, only challenges. And what did Nikol Pashinyan ultimately obtain?” “He received a solitary photograph with President Trump’s signature, a document devoid of legal authority, which enables him to mislead the Armenian populace once more. Nikol Pashinyan was merely a tool in the White House. When two parties negotiate a document and, upon reaching an agreement, initial it, it is merely a formality,” Kocharyan remarked.

The seven-point declaration, which was signed after the trilateral meeting involving Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on August 8 in Washington, encompasses the initialing of the ‘Agreement on Peace and Interstate Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan’, a joint request to the OSCE for the dissolution of the Minsk Group mechanisms, and the unblocking of regional communications based on the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, and jurisdiction of the nations, as well as reciprocity.-0-

