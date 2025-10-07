Armenia Congratulates Dr. Khaled El-Enany on Historic Win as UNESCO Director-General

​The Armenian National Committee of Egypt has congratulated Egypt on Dr. Khaled El-Enany’s historic win as the Director-General of UNESCO.

It emphasized the importance of joint action, valuing the Egyptian-Armenian cooperation in all international forums and the convergence of views on all political issues to support stability in the region.

​Dr. Khaled El-Enany has become the first Egyptian and Arab to win the leadership of UNESCO, after the UNESCO Executive Board in Paris voted by a majority of 55 votes to 2 in his favour.

El-Enany launched his campaign in early April 2023, and since then has succeeded in building strong regional support and international alliances.

He is the official candidate endorsed by the League of Arab States and the African Union, and received support from other international groupings, including Armenia.

​It is worth noting that Cairo and Yerevan cooperate actively in various international forums, in addition to the advanced political dialogue between them, which constitutes an important opportunity to exchange views and positions on regional and international developments.

In the context of this cooperation, and during the eleventh political consultations between the Armenian and Egyptian Ministries of Foreign Affairs in the New Administrative Capital in April 2025, the Armenian side expressed its readiness to support Dr. Khaled El-Enany’s nomination for the post of UNESCO Director-General.

https://see.news/armenia-congratulations-dr-khaled-el-enany-on-historic-win-as-unesco-director-general