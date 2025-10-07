Archbishop of America: We can transform our parishes into true sanctuaries of healing (VIDEO)

In a video announcement marking the beginning of National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America called for an Archdiocesan-wide observance throughout October to confront the spiritual and physical affliction of addiction. He stressed that many in our parish communities suffer in silence, burdened by the shame and stigma that too often accompany this disease.

During his address, Archbishop Elpidophoros introduced the Saint Anastasia Fellowship (SAF), the official addiction ministry of the Direct Archdiocesan District. Archbishop Elpidophoros described the ministry’s mission as a “beacon of hope” for those struggling in the darkness of addiction.

The Saint Anastasia Fellowship works to:

Provide safe, confidential support groups for individuals and families affected by addiction, grounded in the principles of Orthodox Christian faith

Offer education and resources on addiction, recovery, and the spiritual aspects of healing

Raise awareness and actively work to end the stigma that isolates so many who are suffering

At the heart of Archbishop Elpidophoros ’s message was a call to action for every parish across the Archdiocese. Archbishop Elpidophoros urged communities to hold a Paraklesis prayer service to Saint Anastasia, the ministry’s patron saint. This service, which forms the liturgical foundation of SAF, brings the community together in prayer for healing and concludes with the sacrament of Holy Unction for the healing of soul and body.

“Together, we can transform our parishes into true sanctuaries of healing, answering Christ’s call to bear one another’s burdens and bring hope to those who feel lost,” the Archbishop affirmed.

Orthodox Times