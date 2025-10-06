Canada: First Adoption of a Girl by Three Men in a «Polyamorous» Relationship

***Opinions expressed are those of the author(s). They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Hyetert.***

One of the three gay men, LeBlanc, told CTV that they fostered the girl for two years before obtaining approval for the adoption. «Through that process, they learned that we’re a little different because there are three of us, but we’re no different from any other family.» (ZENIT News / Quebec, 05.10.2025).-. The adoption of a girl by three men was authorized by a Quebec Court on September 30, 2025, on the principle of multi-parent families, such as trios, which includes the possibility of three people living in a vaguely defined sexual relationship. It all began on April 24, 2025, when a Superior Court of Quebec Judge accepted multiparent families with the same rights as any other family unit. The Judge referred to this unit within the natural family as a father, a mother, and their children. LifeSite News reported at the time that the Social Conservatives predicted the legal recognition of an increasing number of sexual relationships if the natural family were legally redefined through same-sex marriage and that the law’s detachment from reality would eliminate limiting principles. These comments were ridiculed as bigoted. And the judge held that «limiting the legal affiliation of children to one or two parents is unconstitutional.» The Judge also demanded a year from the State of Quebec to amend the Civil Code to allow children to have more than two legally recognized parents. The Province of Quebec appealed the decision. Just a few months later, the inevitable consequence has arrived: a three-year-old girl has been given up for adoption to three men. CTV reported on September 12 that, for the past seven years, «Eric LeBlanc, Jonathan Bedard and Justin Maheu have been waiting together to become parents, something that happened when they became parents to a three-year-old girl.» The adoption was approved by Quebec’s Youth Protection Services after a failed adoption attempt through another agency. One of the three gay men, Le Blanc, told CTV that they fostered the girl for two years before obtaining approval for the adoption. «Through this process, they learned that we are a little different because there are three of us, but we are no different from any other family.» The trio of gay men proceeded before the Canadian courts with a fait accompli before the ruling. And the Judge declared that they are a family. Is it a legal act to anticipate the action of the legal act, or does it deserve a penalty? Is any relationship based on sexuality, such as frequent contact in prostitution, a family? Canadian authorities rejected the initial request, and it was challenged by the three men, arguing that it violated the principle of equality and discriminated against their polyamorous civil state. The practice was ultimately accepted, with the minor problem that only two of the three men were legally recognized as parents, while the third has an «active» parental position not sanctioned by law. Multi- or triple-parenthood is in effect in the Canadian Provinces of British Columbia, Ontario, and Saskatchewan, where a child may legally have more than two parents. Family law loses the foundations of biological diversity, as well as the limits established by the natural family, allowing paternity to be defined neither by gender nor by number, raising the questions of why only three, and not four, five or six people can be the parents of a child, and what the limit is for discriminating against someone in parental responsibility. Zenit