Pope Leo XIV Restores Two Liturgical Traditions for Christmas

Christmas Mass at the Vatican returns to its usual schedule with Leo XIV

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 04.10.2025) – On September 30, the Holy See Press Office announced the calendar of liturgical celebrations presided over by Pope Leo XIV, from October 2025 to January 2026.

As the end of the year approaches, the Pope will preside over several important events: he will proclaim St. John Henry Newman a «Doctor of the Church,» canonize seven Blesseds, preside over the Christmas celebrations at St. Peter’s, and preside over the Mass on January 1, 2026, Solemnity of Mary Mother of God. Finally, he will solemnly close the Holy Door on January 6, 2026, during the closing celebration of the Jubilee.

But there are a couple of new features in that calendar: first, the Holy Father will celebrate Christmas Mass on December 25th in St. Peter’s Basilica, just before the solemn Urbi et Orbi blessing. Thus, he will revive a tradition established by St. John Paul II, but which was later discontinued. Another change is that the Pope has decided to move Christmas Eve Mass to 10:00 p.m., while during Pope Francis’ pontificate it was celebrated at 7:30 p.m.

Zenit